Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $547.30

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $547.30 and last traded at $546.41, with a volume of 46061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $541.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.62.

The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

