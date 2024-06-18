Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.40

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.40 and last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 15614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNF

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.04.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$562.25 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Insiders own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.