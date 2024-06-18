Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 4.2%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78. 493,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,297,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

