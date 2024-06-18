Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.44 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

