Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Trimmed by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Loews by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. 649,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,580. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

