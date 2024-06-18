M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $327,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.96. 1,944,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

