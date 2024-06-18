M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 973 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

