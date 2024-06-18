M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $217.83. The stock had a trading volume of 442,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,563. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
