M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $217.83. The stock had a trading volume of 442,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,563. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.