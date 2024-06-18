M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $2,469,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $867.91. 1,903,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,242. The company has a market cap of $384.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $777.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $516.54 and a 12-month high of $870.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

