M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. 1,894,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

