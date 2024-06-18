M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.08. 30,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,698. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $258.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.15.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

