Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 14.52% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLSW traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

