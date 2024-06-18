Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF makes up 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.92% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,760,000.

Shares of FLTW stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

