Marotta Asset Management Has $21.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.99. 54,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,812. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

