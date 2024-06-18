Marotta Asset Management Has $9.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF accounts for 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
EIRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
