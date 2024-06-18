Marotta Asset Management Has $9.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF accounts for 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EIRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.