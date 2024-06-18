Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 328,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

