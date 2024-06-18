Marotta Asset Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

