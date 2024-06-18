McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 781,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.