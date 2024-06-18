Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,363. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

