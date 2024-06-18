Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. 704,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,438,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

