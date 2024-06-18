Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.39. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5,424 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
