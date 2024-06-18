MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $294.66 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $294.66 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $51.82 or 0.00079930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,572.62 or 0.99603270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 53.29359459 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $20,173,537.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

