Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Mexco Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

