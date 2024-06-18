Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $110.39. 1,015,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

