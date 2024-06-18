Michael S. Ryan Inc. Sells 113 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 137.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,667. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

