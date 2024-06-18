Michael S. Ryan Inc. Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,255,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.03. 192,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Bank of America increased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

