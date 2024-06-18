Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,941,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 41,693,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,871. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

