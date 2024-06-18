MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,740 shares of company stock worth $71,094,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded down $42.64 on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.62. 170,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.69 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,428.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,072.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

