Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

IYJ traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

