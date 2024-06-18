Modus Advisors LLC Buys 7,786 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

