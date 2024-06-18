Modus Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,888. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

