Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,940,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.56. 2,588,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $504.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

