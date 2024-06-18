Modus Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,238,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,201,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

