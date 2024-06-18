Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,771,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CALF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 3,659,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

