Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.23

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.23 and last traded at $383.02, with a volume of 12067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.98 and a 200 day moving average of $338.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

