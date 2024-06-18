M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,051 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after buying an additional 245,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 768,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

