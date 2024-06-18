M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $6.29 on Tuesday, reaching $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.42. The company has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.