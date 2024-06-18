M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 122.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 793,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.