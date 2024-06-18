M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 122.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
State Street stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 793,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.