M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 2,064,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,825. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

