M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,444. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

