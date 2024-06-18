M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 758,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

