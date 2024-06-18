M&R Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.