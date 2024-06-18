M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 3,416,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

