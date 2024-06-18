M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average of $272.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $344.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,950 shares of company stock worth $90,841,430 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.