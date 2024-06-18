Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,787 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

