Napatree Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
