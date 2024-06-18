Napatree Capital LLC Invests $684,000 in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Napatree Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

