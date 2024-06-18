Napatree Capital LLC Invests $754,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.