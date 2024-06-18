Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its 200-day moving average is $289.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

