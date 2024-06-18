Napatree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 515,074 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TUP opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tupperware Brands Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
