Napatree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 515,074 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TUP opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TUP

Tupperware Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.